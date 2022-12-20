Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Decreases Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 127,482 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 14,547 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $17,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 88.6% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 45.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total transaction of $7,523,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 313,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,232,833.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $110,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total transaction of $7,523,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 313,902 shares in the company, valued at $47,232,833.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,045,767. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

TMUS stock opened at $141.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.78. The company has a market capitalization of $176.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $154.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMUS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.55.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

