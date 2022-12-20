Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Bought by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,226 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the second quarter worth $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 127 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,416.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,049 shares of company stock worth $7,863,480. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CI opened at $330.78 on Tuesday. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $213.03 and a one year high of $340.11. The company has a market cap of $101.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.34. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $45.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.87 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 23.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

CI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cigna from $319.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Cigna from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.32.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

