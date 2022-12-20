Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Has $656,000 Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 2,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $642,477.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,006,335.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at $61,797,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance
JPM opened at $130.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $381.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.25 and a 200 day moving average of $119.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $169.81.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.
About JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
