Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Has $600,000 Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 20,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Chevron by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners grew its position in Chevron by 0.6% during the second quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 11,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its position in Chevron by 0.8% during the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Bullseye Investment Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bullseye Investment Management LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 0.7 %

CVX stock opened at $169.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $176.41 and its 200 day moving average is $162.19. The stock has a market cap of $328.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $110.73 and a 1-year high of $189.68.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 19.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.80.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

