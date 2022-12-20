Viking Fund Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Viking Fund Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 2.2% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.63.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at $4,372,324.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,207.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPM opened at $130.06 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $169.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.25 and a 200-day moving average of $119.75. The stock has a market cap of $381.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.74 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

