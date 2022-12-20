Cintas (CTAS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. Cintas has set its FY23 guidance at $12.30-12.65 EPS.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.24. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cintas to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $443.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Cintas has a 12-month low of $343.86 and a 12-month high of $470.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $432.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $411.47.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.56%.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $454.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $879,049.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cintas

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Cintas by 84.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Cintas during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the third quarter worth about $260,000. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also

