Rite Aid (RAD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. Rite Aid has set its FY23 guidance at ($1.52)-($0.97) EPS.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.17). Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 260.98% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Rite Aid to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Rite Aid Stock Performance

RAD opened at $4.08 on Tuesday. Rite Aid has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $15.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rite Aid

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RAD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Rite Aid from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Rite Aid from $7.00 to $4.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rite Aid in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Rite Aid by 25.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 68,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 13,849 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Rite Aid by 497.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 36,471 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rite Aid by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 9,839 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Rite Aid in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rite Aid in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and provides various other pharmacy services and an assortment of products comprising over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care products, seasonal merchandise, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal and general merchandise, pet care, and a variety of other everyday and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs; and a private brand product line.

