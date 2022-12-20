Quipt Home Medical (QIPT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st.

Quipt Home Medical Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of Quipt Home Medical stock opened at $4.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.33 and a 200 day moving average of $4.70. The firm has a market cap of $159.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.68 and a beta of 0.53. Quipt Home Medical has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $6.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quipt Home Medical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Quipt Home Medical by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 13.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 59.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 11,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 1,709,900.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 17,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Quipt Home Medical Company Profile

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Quipt Home Medical from C$11.00 to C$11.25 in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. The company also offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

