NeuBase Therapeutics (NBSE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBSE opened at $0.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.62. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $3.18.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered NeuBase Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Chardan Capital downgraded NeuBase Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded NeuBase Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 48,255 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 10,674 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 44,791 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 256,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders, and cancer and oncology applications.

