MillerKnoll (MLKN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. MillerKnoll has set its Q2 guidance at $0.39-0.45 EPS.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. MillerKnoll’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis.

MillerKnoll Stock Performance

MLKN stock opened at $17.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.67. MillerKnoll has a fifty-two week low of $15.54 and a fifty-two week high of $41.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.50.

MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at MillerKnoll

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 3rd will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.74%.

In other news, CEO Andrea Owen purchased 60,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.88 per share, with a total value of $1,023,029.28. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,899.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MillerKnoll

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in MillerKnoll in the 3rd quarter worth $186,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 54,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 29,132 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,511,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,644,000 after buying an additional 63,194 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,277,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,523,000 after buying an additional 58,044 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MLKN shares. Craig Hallum cut shares of MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Benchmark cut shares of MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll. It offers office furniture products under the Aeron, Mirra, Sayl, Embody, Layout Studio, Imagine Desking System, Ratio, Cosm, Tone, and Generation by Knoll names; and other seating and storage products and ergonomic accessories under the About A Chair, Palissade, Eero Saarinen designs, Barcelona, and the Flo monitor arm names.

Further Reading

