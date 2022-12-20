Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $90.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.89% from the company’s previous close.

MS has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $85.55 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $109.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 103.2% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.6% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

