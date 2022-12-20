Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. Sells 6,770 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY)

Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. reduced its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,770 shares during the quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 36,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 36.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 219,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 58,589 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 1.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 4.8% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 197,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 9,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Price Performance

Shares of MIY opened at $11.03 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.56 and a 1 year high of $15.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.59.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Cuts Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

Featured Articles

