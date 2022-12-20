Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Shares Acquired by Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.

Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWL. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 85,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 75.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,558,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 108,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

RWL stock opened at $73.24 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $66.68 and a 1 year high of $82.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.46.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

