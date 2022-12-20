Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,948 shares during the quarter. Honda Motor accounts for 2.7% of Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HMC. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Honda Motor during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 30.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honda Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Stock Performance

Shares of Honda Motor stock opened at $23.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.44. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.43 and a 1 year high of $32.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.39. The firm has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $30.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.65 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 5.85%. Equities analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. TheStreet cut Honda Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life Creation and Other Businesses.

