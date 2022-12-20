iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.8% of Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of IVV stock opened at $381.74 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $388.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $392.41. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $482.07.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
