Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. Has $3.73 Million Stock Holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the quarter. Global SuperDividend US ETF accounts for approximately 6.4% of Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Global SuperDividend US ETF worth $3,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIV. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 21,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 64,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DIV opened at $18.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.43. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a one year low of $17.37 and a one year high of $21.84.

