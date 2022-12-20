Johnson Midwest Financial LLC Raises Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,288,441 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $17,906,500,000 after buying an additional 2,136,177 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,252,430 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,439,881,000 after acquiring an additional 565,475 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,523,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,363,917,000 after purchasing an additional 218,683 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,925,104 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,187,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872,961 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,412,794 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,022,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,432 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:ABT opened at $106.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.37. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The company has a market capitalization of $185.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.71.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,569,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.