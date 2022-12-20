Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,584 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 42,366 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,267,000 after acquiring an additional 21,362 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 48,758 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,622 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 84.8% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,998 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 475 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $291.59 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $308.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.43. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $213.25 and a 52-week high of $324.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.31. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $318.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.91.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $192,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $192,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $537,855.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,192 shares in the company, valued at $11,769,749.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,226. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Further Reading

