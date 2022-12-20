Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) is Johnson Midwest Financial LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Johnson Midwest Financial LLC reduced its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the quarter. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. comprises about 2.2% of Johnson Midwest Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PECO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 579.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,505,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,958,751 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 443.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,310,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,393,000 after buying an additional 5,965,943 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 313.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,725,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,679,000 after buying an additional 5,856,834 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 128.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,480,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,416,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. to $32.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Down 1.4 %

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ PECO opened at $31.59 on Tuesday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.07 and a fifty-two week high of $36.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 126.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.0933 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.44%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 448.00%.

Insider Activity at Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

In other Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. news, Director Paul Massey sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total transaction of $301,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,993.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.