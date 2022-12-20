Johnson Midwest Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 9,568 Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Exelixis by 245.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Exelixis by 296.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 4,687.5% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exelixis news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 410,958 shares in the company, valued at $6,526,013.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 410,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,526,013.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Poste sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $667,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 193,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,222,392.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exelixis Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $15.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.20. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $23.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.69.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Exelixis had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $411.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.15 million. On average, analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Exelixis from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Exelixis from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

About Exelixis

(Get Rating)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Stories

