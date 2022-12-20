SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Stock Position Cut by Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,885 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SouthState were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SSB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of SouthState in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in SouthState in the third quarter worth about $291,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SouthState by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 28,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of SouthState during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,587,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of SouthState by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 68,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SouthState Price Performance

SSB opened at $75.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.38 and a 200-day moving average of $81.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. SouthState Co. has a 12-month low of $72.25 and a 12-month high of $93.34.

SouthState Dividend Announcement

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89. The firm had revenue of $435.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.77 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 29.04%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SouthState Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. purchased 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.94 per share, for a total transaction of $497,322.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 58,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,652,328.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert R. Horger sold 3,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $294,487.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,376.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. bought 6,300 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.94 per share, with a total value of $497,322.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 58,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,652,328.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,549 shares of company stock worth $3,635,883 in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on SSB. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of SouthState from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on SouthState from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on SouthState in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised SouthState from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.25.

SouthState Company Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

