Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,060 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 150.6% in the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,563,455 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $288,239,000 after purchasing an additional 939,671 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,425,305 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,341,402,000 after buying an additional 225,783 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 5.4% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,732,098 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $688,050,000 after acquiring an additional 191,341 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Illumina by 240.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 258,226 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $90,225,000 after acquiring an additional 182,272 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 23.0% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 922,187 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $322,212,000 after acquiring an additional 172,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.63, for a total transaction of $106,315.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,327,016.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $326,435. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $191.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.13. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.45 and a fifty-two week high of $428.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.65.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Illumina had a negative net margin of 88.40% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Illumina from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen increased their target price on Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.82.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

