Johnson Midwest Financial LLC Sells 598 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Johnson Midwest Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Arch Capital Group makes up about 0.8% of Johnson Midwest Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 26.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,446,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,470,000 after acquiring an additional 512,832 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,397,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 169.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 18,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ACGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.38.

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $60.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.79. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $41.05 and a 1 year high of $61.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.94.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $70,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Brian S. Posner bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $2,854,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,723,099.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.