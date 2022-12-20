Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,993 shares during the quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

EW opened at $73.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.28. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $67.13 and a 52-week high of $131.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $299,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,542.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $299,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,542.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total transaction of $1,518,251.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,020,195.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,400 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,752 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EW. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.48.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.