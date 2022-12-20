Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Holdings Reduced by Johnson Midwest Financial LLC

Johnson Midwest Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for about 0.8% of Johnson Midwest Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 151.5% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of DE opened at $432.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $408.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $364.16. The stock has a market cap of $130.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $448.40.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $406.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Deere & Company from $444.00 to $478.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total transaction of $2,686,300.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,413,059.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,780,604.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $2,686,300.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,413,059.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,339 shares of company stock worth $13,872,361 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

