Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,386 Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at about $124,130,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,153,442,000 after acquiring an additional 481,039 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,061,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,079,211,000 after acquiring an additional 313,090 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 926.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,939,000 after purchasing an additional 192,938 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $612,531,000 after purchasing an additional 185,529 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $175.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $176.09 and a 200 day moving average of $157.58. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $115.63 and a 52-week high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 5.55%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 42.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.40.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

