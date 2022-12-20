Johnson Midwest Financial LLC Takes Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Timken by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Timken by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Timken by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the first quarter valued at about $32,050,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Timken stock opened at $68.98 on Tuesday. The Timken Company has a 52-week low of $50.85 and a 52-week high of $76.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.57.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Timken had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 18.16%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Timken’s payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TKR shares. StockNews.com raised Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Timken from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Timken from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Timken from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Timken from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Timken presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.67.

In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 15,873 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $1,115,713.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,887,564.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Timken news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 1,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $134,202.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,432.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 15,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $1,115,713.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,887,564.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,244 shares of company stock worth $4,853,869 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

