Johnson Midwest Financial LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Johnson Midwest Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. Altria Group comprises approximately 0.8% of Johnson Midwest Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrua Financial LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 34,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Group grew its position in Altria Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO opened at $46.38 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The firm has a market cap of $83.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.62.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.30%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

