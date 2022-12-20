The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock Position Decreased by Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,660 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,027 shares during the period. Trade Desk makes up about 1.3% of Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTD. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1.1% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $44.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.41. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $98.60. The firm has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,206.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.75.

Several analysts have recently commented on TTD shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.81.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

