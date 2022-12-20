Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Bought by Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 26.6% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 12,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastwise Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $55.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.24. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.18 and a 1-year high of $83.50.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

