Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,199 shares during the quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OEF. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 249.0% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 397.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $169.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.31. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $157.57 and a 12 month high of $222.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.