iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 183.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10,313.1% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,033,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,994,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $75.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.91 and a 200-day moving average of $81.29. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $69.49 and a one year high of $117.36.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

