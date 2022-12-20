The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) is Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,487 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon makes up about 3.1% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $10,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rock Creek Group LP raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 273.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $787,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,278,967.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BK opened at $44.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.66. The company has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.98%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.73.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

