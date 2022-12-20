Patten Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $25,000. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 222.2% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 79.1% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 507.0% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 41.2% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON stock opened at $209.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $221.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.69.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.