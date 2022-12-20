EWG Elevate Inc. Has $9.41 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

EWG Elevate Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 242,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF makes up about 5.3% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $9,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 20,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 43,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 13,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter.

RDVY stock opened at $43.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.23. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $38.34 and a 12 month high of $53.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

