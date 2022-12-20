EWG Elevate Inc. Sells 106,846 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

EWG Elevate Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 93.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,846 shares during the quarter. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 500.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 24.4% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $57,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $98.46 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $89.62 and a 12 month high of $113.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.31.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

