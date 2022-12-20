UMB Bank n.a. Sells 1,283 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $12,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 27.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,762,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,578,614,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021,816 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in V.F. by 16.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,285,822,000 after buying an additional 5,626,337 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in V.F. by 13.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,557,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $908,046,000 after buying an additional 2,478,177 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in V.F. by 29.2% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,628,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $433,773,000 after buying an additional 1,723,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. during the first quarter worth approximately $83,806,000. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at V.F.

In other news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian bought 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $490,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,486.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other V.F. news, CEO Benno O. Dorer bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian bought 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $490,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,655 shares in the company, valued at $803,486.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V.F. Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VFC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on V.F. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen reduced their price target on V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on V.F. from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on V.F. from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on V.F. from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

VFC stock opened at $26.05 on Tuesday. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $25.77 and a 1-year high of $76.61. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). V.F. had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

V.F. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 188.89%.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Articles

