ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Shares Purchased by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. owned 0.06% of ADMA Biologics worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADMA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 148,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 43,520 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 61,909 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 199,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 38,715 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 36,967 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 10,281 shares during the period. 60.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADMA opened at $3.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.75 million, a PE ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.01. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 5.04.

In related news, CEO Adam S. Grossman bought 14,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.86 per share, with a total value of $42,851.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,203,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,302,604.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADMA shares. Mizuho raised their target price on ADMA Biologics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on ADMA Biologics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

