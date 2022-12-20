EWG Elevate Inc. Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

EWG Elevate Inc. raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for 0.8% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,779,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,041,000 after buying an additional 298,068 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 137.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 11,859 shares during the period. Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,673,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 82,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 141,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,921,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $47.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.85. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.62 and a fifty-two week high of $50.15.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.