EWG Elevate Inc. Buys 1,821 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

EWG Elevate Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter worth about $37,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $21.12 on Tuesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $24.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.30 and a 200-day moving average of $18.61.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.