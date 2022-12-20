EWG Elevate Inc. Grows Stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. EWG Elevate Inc. owned 0.11% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA UCON opened at $24.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.37. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.43 and a 12-month high of $26.48.

