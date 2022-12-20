UMB Bank n.a. Sells 536 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $18,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 79.1% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.8% during the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 27,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,646,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.8% during the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,405 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,739,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 16.2% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 2,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $209.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.24. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $221.89. The company has a market cap of $140.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.07.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Cowen upped their price target on Honeywell International to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

