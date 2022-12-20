Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 474,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,498 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $20,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FBND. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 4,682,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,872,000 after purchasing an additional 123,516 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,626,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,681,000 after buying an additional 50,304 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,555,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,640,000 after purchasing an additional 434,053 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,254,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,368,000 after purchasing an additional 402,059 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,164,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,206,000 after purchasing an additional 34,529 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $45.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.94. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.25 and a one year high of $53.28.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.