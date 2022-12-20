LVW Advisors LLC Sells 6,029 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

LVW Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,029 shares during the period. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of LVW Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $4,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 145,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after buying an additional 7,389 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 115,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 264.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 33,357 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 264.7% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Price Performance

BATS:PTLC opened at $37.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.67.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.