Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stake Boosted by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chubb by 121.7% in the third quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 28,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 15,503 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 98,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,174,000 after purchasing an additional 15,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Chubb by 71.2% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,638,020.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total value of $3,142,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,452,462.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,786 shares of company stock valued at $14,975,790 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CB opened at $211.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $208.76 and its 200-day moving average is $197.64. The company has a market cap of $87.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $173.78 and a 52-week high of $222.00.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Chubb to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.75.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

