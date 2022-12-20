LVW Advisors LLC Sells 1,342 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

LVW Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $292,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 695,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,455,000 after purchasing an additional 341,384 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 83.4% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 18.8% during the second quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC now owns 45,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,132 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

BATS VLUE opened at $90.62 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.42.

