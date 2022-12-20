Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,991 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Medtronic by 11.9% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 37,725 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 70,660 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 315,403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,443,000 after purchasing an additional 55,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,233 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $77.12 on Tuesday. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $114.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.73. The company has a market cap of $102.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on MDT shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

