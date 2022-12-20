LVW Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

LVW Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Research & Management Co. grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 24,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 29,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

NVO stock opened at $130.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $295.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.54. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $91.51 and a 12 month high of $135.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.58.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 31.57%. Equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen lifted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $647.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

