LVW Advisors LLC Sells 25,036 Shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB)

LVW Advisors LLC cut its stake in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 674,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,036 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC owned 2.89% of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.8 %

ANEB stock opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $7.89. The company has a market cap of $62.80 million, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of -1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average of $3.22.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Anebulo Pharmaceuticals

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing solutions for people suffering from acute cannabinoid intoxication (ACI) and substance addiction. Its lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial to address the unmet medical need for a specific antidote for ACI.

