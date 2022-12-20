LVW Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

LVW Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,096,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,730,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893,526 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,122,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,748,252,000 after buying an additional 5,898,263 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,792,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,627,000 after buying an additional 1,822,084 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,079,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,037,000 after buying an additional 1,077,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,949,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,513,000 after acquiring an additional 214,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $1,521,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,044.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $185,261.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,806.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $1,521,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,044.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.47.

NYSE:MRK opened at $109.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $112.17. The firm has a market cap of $277.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.84.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.